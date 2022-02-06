Chahal, Washington restrict Windies to 176

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar shared seven wickets between them as India dismissed West Indies for 176 in the first ODI here on Sunday.

Former skipper Jason Holder's 57 off 71 was the only saving grace for the Windies while Chahal (4/49 in 9.5 overs) and Washington (3/30) inflicted maximum damage with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj also getting their names in the wickets column.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 176 in 43.5 overs (Jason Holder 57, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/49, Washington Sundar 3/30, Prasidh Krishna 2/29).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)