Yamaha Revamps Structure in India to Drive Growth and Innovation

In a strategic move to enhance its market presence and operational efficiency, Yamaha Motor Co. has announced a significant restructuring of its organizational framework in India. The company's new structure will unify its sales, marketing, corporate, administrative, and manufacturing functions under one entity, India Yamaha Motor (IYM).

This decision marks a consolidation of Yamaha's resources, as the Yamaha Motor India Sales and Yamaha Motor India entities will blend into a singular unit, aimed at fostering innovation and agility. YMRI will continue to focus on advanced engineering, retaining its role as an independent innovation leader within the company.

Yamaha's leadership underscores that the restructuring aligns with long-term strategic goals to strengthen their brand in India, a key global market. By creating a more agile framework, Yamaha aims to penetrate deeper into the market, expand its customer base, and solidify its competitive edge in engineering and technology, ultimately driving customer satisfaction.

