SoftBank posts $251 million net profit in third quarter

SoftBank Group Corp reported on Tuesday that it had squeezed out a net profit of 29 billion yen ($251 million) for the quarter from October to December, as tech portfolio valuations weaken at its Vision Fund unit. The result compared with a profit of 1.17 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier, when SoftBank booked what was at the time a record quarterly result as its portfolio rallied.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 11:47 IST
The result compared with a profit of 1.17 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier when SoftBank booked what was at the time a record quarterly result as its portfolio rallied.

The result compared with a profit of 1.17 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier when SoftBank booked what was at the time a record quarterly result as its portfolio rallied. After tech unicorns plunged into the "valley of the coronavirus" in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son rode a recovery in valuations as startups such as e-commerce firms Coupang came to market.

Now valuations are again under pressure as investors cast a skeptical eye over tech firms promising future profits and central banks move towards paring pandemic stimulus. Many portfolio companies are trading below their listing price, with office-sharing firm WeWork, retailer Grab, and used-car platform Auto1 all falling during the quarter.

The group's exposure to China has also affected performance, as regulators take action against tech firms. Shares of e-commerce giant Alibaba, in which SoftBank has a stake, dropped a fifth in the three months to the end of December. Such assets are used by the group for loans as it invests through its Vision Fund unit, which runs the $100 billion Vision Fund and a smaller second fund.

SoftBank said separately on Tuesday its deal to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia had fallen through amid regulatory hurdles. The earnings come at a watershed moment for the conglomerate as senior executives exit the firm, including Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure, who led the restructuring of WeWork and launched the group's Latin American-focused fund.

Son, who three months ago said SoftBank was in a "blizzard", will speak at a news conference at 4:30 pm local time (0730 GMT). ($1=115.4500 yen)

