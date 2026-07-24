Poland's Windfall Tax Debate: A Battle of Governance and Economic Impact

Poland's President Karol Nawrocki has opted to refer a controversial windfall tax bill to the nation's constitutional court, citing apprehensions about its retroactive elements and possible repercussions for consumers.

The Polish legislature has passed this bill, aiming to levy a 60% tax on revenues exceeding a 20% rise from the previous year, potentially generating 4 billion zlotys ($1.05 billion) for the state. However, final approval rests with President Nawrocki.

The president emphasized the importance of clear governance, voicing concerns about the tax burden shifting to consumers amid escalating energy costs. He challenged the presentation of the bill as a consumer protection measure against the reality of potential price hikes.