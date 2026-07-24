President Murmu Seeks Stronger India-Romania Business Ties

President Droupadi Murmu has called for deeper trade, investment and technology partnerships between India and Romania, describing Romania as a valuable European partner for Indian businesses. Addressing the India-Romania Business Forum in Bucharest on 24 July, Murmu spoke in the presence of Romanian President Nicușor Dan, government representatives, business leaders and industry associations from both countries.

Murmu said Romania's location at the crossroads of Europe, skilled workforce, industrial capacity and close integration with the European Union make it an attractive destination for Indian investment. She said the country can also serve as a gateway for Indian firms looking to reach wider European markets. The participation of a large Indian business delegation showed rising confidence in Romania's commercial potential and interest in building long-term partnerships with Romanian companies.

India-EU trade agreement could widen opportunities

The President said trade and economic cooperation sit at the centre of the growing India-Romania partnership. She pointed to the proposed India-European Union free trade agreement, which would connect a combined market of nearly two billion people with an economic size of around $25 trillion. Its early and effective implementation, she said, could create a more predictable environment for companies, deepen value-chain links and expand opportunities for small businesses, startups and innovators. Murmu also outlined India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which seeks to make the country a developed nation by the centenary of its independence. She said India's growth plans create substantial opportunities for international investment, technology cooperation and business partnerships.

Broad sectors open for collaboration

The President identified energy security and the green transition as important areas for joint work. Romania's strengths in chemicals and fertilisers could also support cooperation with India in these sectors.

India's digital public infrastructure, startup ecosystem and information technology industry can complement Romania's capabilities in software engineering, cybersecurity, research and advanced technologies.

Other potential fields include transport and logistics, including ports, railways, highways, logistics parks and multimodal networks, as well as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, agriculture and food processing.

Call to build resilient supply chains

Murmu said India is working to create a more transparent and investor-friendly business environment through tax simplification and production-linked incentives.

She urged Romanian companies to participate actively in India's growth story and encouraged business communities from both countries to convert emerging opportunities into durable commercial partnerships. Stronger cooperation, she said, can help build resilient supply chains, support employment, promote innovation and create sustainable prosperity.