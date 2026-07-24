Former Police Inspector Sentenced for Abusing Power in Custody

Gerard Hutchings, a former British police inspector, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing 18 young men during illegal strip searches while in custody, according to prosecutors. The abuse spanned from 1999 to 2007, with victims aged between 17 and 31.

Hutchings was convicted of multiple charges, including indecent assault and misconduct in public office. He had used his position to exploit those in custody, preying on their vulnerability and escaping scrutiny during private searches.

Senior Prosecutor Anthony Johns remarked, “Gerard Hutchings perpetrated a long-standing abuse of power, taking advantage of his position as a police inspector to target young men who deserved lawful and professional treatment.”