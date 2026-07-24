BRICS Puts Digital Health and Responsible AI at Centre of Care

BRICS health leaders have called for stronger digital health systems that can keep people connected to care from prevention and diagnosis through treatment, recovery and long-term follow-up, as countries manage large populations, chronic illnesses and uneven access to health services.

The discussion took place at a side event organised by India's National Health Authority during the 16th BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting. Policymakers, technical experts and health leaders examined how interoperable health records and responsible artificial intelligence can reduce gaps in patient care across hospitals, clinics and communities.

Connected records can reduce gaps in treatment

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said continuity of care should be the real test of whether digital health and AI are improving people's lives. A patient's health information often sits across multiple providers and institutions, leaving doctors without a complete picture when records cannot move safely with the person.

Interoperable digital records can help clinicians make better decisions, cut repeated tests and procedures, strengthen referrals, and support follow-up care. The approach depends on open standards, secure data exchange and clear governance that protects citizens' rights and trust.

She said BRICS countries face many shared pressures, including rural-urban disparities, limited health workforces and a rising burden of non-communicable diseases. These conditions make connected digital infrastructure an important part of delivering more equitable and people-centred care.

India shares its growing digital health network

India highlighted progress under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which is building a federated digital public infrastructure for health. More than 940 million ABHA health IDs have been created, alongside digital identities for over one million health professionals and more than five lakh health facilities.

Citizens have also been able to securely access over one billion linked digital health records through the system. Srivastava said India's experience was being shared as one contribution to a wider BRICS exchange, rather than a blueprint for other countries.

India also presented its Strategic Framework for AI in Healthcare, known as SAHI, launched earlier this year. The framework focuses on using AI safely while addressing ethics, transparency, clinical safety and public confidence.

AI needs reliable data and local evidence

National Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Sunil Kumar Barnwal presented the BRICS Technical Working Group-4 Compendium on Digital Health Architecture for Continuum of Care. The report identifies fragmented health information systems, limited interoperability, uneven digital maturity and weak data governance as common challenges across member countries.

The compendium recommends interoperable digital public infrastructure, consent-based data sharing, open standards and responsible use of AI. Speakers noted that AI tools can help identify people at risk of leaving chronic disease programmes, support early action and assist frontline health workers in remote areas.

Delegates stressed that AI cannot be scaled safely without high-quality data, cybersecurity protections, trained health workers, sustainable funding and locally validated clinical evidence.

Brazil and Indonesia highlight practical progress

Brazil shared lessons from its National Health Data Network, which has helped shift healthcare referrals away from paper-based systems toward a unified national information exchange. Its telehealth services now reach nearly 80 per cent of municipalities, expanding specialist access in remote areas including the Amazon.

Indonesia discussed the rollout of its Integrated Primary Health Care model and the SATUSEHAT digital platform, designed to support connected care across more than 17,000 islands despite connectivity challenges. The meeting reinforced a shared BRICS commitment to use digital innovation and responsible AI to support universal health coverage and more resilient health systems.