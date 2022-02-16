There is need to make global supply chain smarter through digital transformation: FedEx

FedEx on Wednesday said there is a need to make the global supply chain smarter and more resilient through digital transformation.

''Let us rethink our all digital capabilities and capitalise on this immense opportunity to leverage data. Supply chain is the backbone of global economy as you have seen in the pandemic, the disruption in the supply chain have far reaching and societal consequences,'' FedEx President and Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam said.

Addressing the Nasscom leadership summit online, he also said the fragility of the global economy has become apparent in the wake of the on-going disruptions due to COVID, natural disasters and the challenge facing global trade.

''We believe that there is a need to make the supply chain smarter and more resilient through digital transformation unlocking unseen potential,'' Subramaniam said.

FedEx offers a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services.

Stating that the supply chain and the logistics sector is turning to digital technology to adapt to new realities, he said, India, for FedEx has been a strategic priority for a very long time.

The Indian government has made clear its ambitious goals to be a manufacturing centre not just for the domestic market but for the global market as well, Subramaniam said and emphasised that manufacturing and logistics go hand-in-hand.

''There is an incredible opportunity to make the supply chain more efficient and reduce the overall cost of logistics as a percentage of GDP,'' he said.

According to him, the shortage of semiconductors has made major economies like India and the US to invest in their own chip manufacturing capabilities, knowing that the future of these economies will be fuelled by advanced computing power and the availability of semiconductors.

''Implementing the latest in AI and cloud computing, we are starting to realising our potential .With the ability to predict where the goods need to be, the new insights or how to get them there, we may be able to move away from this just in time to the right time, right place with right solution,'' he said.

