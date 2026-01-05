New Appointments Shake Up Indian High Courts

In a significant move on Monday, four advocates were appointed as judges across three Indian high courts, according to the law ministry.

Ritesh Kumar and Praveen Kumar have been appointed to the Patna High Court, while Jai Krishna Upadhyay has been elevated as a judge at the Allahabad High Court. Siddartha Sah has taken the position of an additional judge at the Uttarakhand High Court.

Additional judges typically serve a term of two years, after which they may be elevated to permanent judge status. Both advocates and judicial officers have eligibility for high court judge appointments.