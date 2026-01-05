Left Menu

New Appointments Shake Up Indian High Courts

Four advocates have been appointed as judges across three high courts: Ritesh Kumar and Praveen Kumar to Patna, Jai Krishna Upadhyay to Allahabad, and Siddartha Sah as an additional judge in Uttarakhand. Additional judges serve for two years before potentially becoming permanent judges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:43 IST
New Appointments Shake Up Indian High Courts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move on Monday, four advocates were appointed as judges across three Indian high courts, according to the law ministry.

Ritesh Kumar and Praveen Kumar have been appointed to the Patna High Court, while Jai Krishna Upadhyay has been elevated as a judge at the Allahabad High Court. Siddartha Sah has taken the position of an additional judge at the Uttarakhand High Court.

Additional judges typically serve a term of two years, after which they may be elevated to permanent judge status. Both advocates and judicial officers have eligibility for high court judge appointments.

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

 India
2
Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

 Bangladesh
3
India Lifts Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke

India Lifts Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke

 India
4
Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee Seeks Trade Revival

Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee Seeks Trade Revival

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026