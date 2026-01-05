New Appointments Shake Up Indian High Courts
Four advocates have been appointed as judges across three high courts: Ritesh Kumar and Praveen Kumar to Patna, Jai Krishna Upadhyay to Allahabad, and Siddartha Sah as an additional judge in Uttarakhand. Additional judges serve for two years before potentially becoming permanent judges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move on Monday, four advocates were appointed as judges across three Indian high courts, according to the law ministry.
Ritesh Kumar and Praveen Kumar have been appointed to the Patna High Court, while Jai Krishna Upadhyay has been elevated as a judge at the Allahabad High Court. Siddartha Sah has taken the position of an additional judge at the Uttarakhand High Court.
Additional judges typically serve a term of two years, after which they may be elevated to permanent judge status. Both advocates and judicial officers have eligibility for high court judge appointments.
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand High Court Leadership Transition
Landmark Ruling: Allahabad High Court Redefines Tenancy Laws in Uttar Pradesh
Building Foundations for Justice: A New Era for Patna High Court
Transition at the Helm of Uttarakhand High Court
Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder Case