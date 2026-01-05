Left Menu

Legacy of a Champion: Remembering Manoj Kothari's Impact on Indian Cue Sports

Manoj Kothari, a former world billiards champion and chief national coach, passed away at 67 following a cardiac arrest. Celebrated for his pioneering role in Indian cue sports, Kothari's legacy extends through his illustrious career and influence as a mentor, notably shaping his son, Sourav Kothari, into a champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:23 IST
Legacy of a Champion: Remembering Manoj Kothari's Impact on Indian Cue Sports
  • Country:
  • India

Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari, a pivotal figure in Indian cue sports, passed away on Monday due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. He was 67 years old, leaving behind a legacy marked by his remarkable achievements and influence in the sport.

Kothari first gained international recognition by winning the IBSF World Billiards Championship in 1990, a landmark victory that highlighted India's emergence on the global billiards stage. He further showcased his skills by clinching the World Doubles Billiards Championship in 1997.

Beyond his playing career, Kothari served as the chief coach of the Indian billiards team, significantly advancing the sport in India. His mentorship notably impacted his son, Sourav Kothari, also a world champion. The Billiards and Snooker Federation of India mourned his loss, emphasizing his contributions to nurturing the next generation of champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

 India
2
Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

 India
3
Tragic New Year's Incident: Arrests Made in Bisrakh Tower Murder Case

Tragic New Year's Incident: Arrests Made in Bisrakh Tower Murder Case

 India
4
Governor Walz Steps Down Amid Fraud Allegations Crisis

Governor Walz Steps Down Amid Fraud Allegations Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026