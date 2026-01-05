Legacy of a Champion: Remembering Manoj Kothari's Impact on Indian Cue Sports

Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari, a pivotal figure in Indian cue sports, passed away on Monday due to a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. He was 67 years old, leaving behind a legacy marked by his remarkable achievements and influence in the sport.

Kothari first gained international recognition by winning the IBSF World Billiards Championship in 1990, a landmark victory that highlighted India's emergence on the global billiards stage. He further showcased his skills by clinching the World Doubles Billiards Championship in 1997.

Beyond his playing career, Kothari served as the chief coach of the Indian billiards team, significantly advancing the sport in India. His mentorship notably impacted his son, Sourav Kothari, also a world champion. The Billiards and Snooker Federation of India mourned his loss, emphasizing his contributions to nurturing the next generation of champions.

