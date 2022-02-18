Left Menu

Major strike at Paris metro disrupts daily commute for millions

A major strike paralysed most of Paris's metro network and city train grid on Friday, disrupting the daily commutes of millions of people, as workers demand greater pay hikes than offered by the management. The French capital's RATP public transport company said six subway lines were closed, down from eight reported earlier on Friday, with the remaining lines operating only partially.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-02-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 13:27 IST
Major strike at Paris metro disrupts daily commute for millions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

A major strike paralysed most of Paris's metro network and city train grid on Friday, disrupting the daily commutes of millions of people, as workers demand greater pay hikes than offered by the management.

The French capital's RATP public transport company said six subway lines were closed, down from eight reported earlier on Friday, with the remaining lines operating only partially. The city's main RER north-to-south and east-to-west lines were also heavily hit.

Just two lines, the 1 and 14, which are both self-driving, without a human conductor aboard, were unaffected by the strikes, RATP said on its website. "We call on businesses to make maximum use of home office working," Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djeebbari said on Twitter.

RATP workers have said the walkouts, which come as unions and management head into annual wage talks, were a result of insufficient pay increases offered by the state-owned company. RATP had said it was prepared to hike wages by 2.7% in 2022, , a move unions described this month as a "provocation".

French national annual inflation was last reported at 3.3% in January. In recent years, Paris's public transport system, one of the world's busiest, has been thrown into chaos several times.

Parisians remember above all the month-long walkouts in the fall of 2019 when public transport and railway workers protested against plans for pension reform by President Emmanuel Macron. Macron later called off the reform, citing the changed situation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022