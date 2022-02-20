Left Menu

India, Germany share commitment to promoting green growth, clean tech: Jaishankar

PTI | Munich | Updated: 20-02-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 12:18 IST
India, Germany share commitment to promoting green growth, clean tech: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
India and Germany share a commitment to promoting green growth and clean technology, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, as he held a ''constructive meeting'' with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze here.

Jaishankar arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the Munich Security Conference 2022 here.

''A constructive meeting with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development @SvenjaSchulze68,'' Jaishankar tweeted late on Saturday.

''Discussed our respective development partnership outlook. We share a commitment to promoting green growth and cleantech,'' he said.

Jaishankar also held talks with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Ploetner.

''A good meeting with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Ploetner. A useful review of global developments,'' he said in a tweet.

Jaishankar also met his counterpart from Ireland Simon Coveney.

''Concluded the day meeting with FM @simoncoveney of Ireland. We have worked closely together at UNSC. Ireland can play a greater role in our EU engagement,'' he said.

