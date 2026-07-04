Heatwave Cripples Eastern US Amid Independence Day

A sweltering heatwave is engulfing the eastern United States, causing significant stress on power infrastructure and affecting preparations for impending FIFA World Cup matches. This climate crisis casts a shadow over the nation's 250th Independence Day celebrations, as temperatures threaten to surpass unprecedented levels in New York City and beyond.

In response to the soaring heat, New York City has enacted a series of emergency measures. Hundreds of public buildings have been repurposed as cooling centers to offer refuge, while volunteers are actively engaged in checking on at-risk populations. Additionally, city officials have extended the availability of public swimming pools to help citizens cope with the oppressive heat.

Anticipating record-breaking temperatures this Independence Day, the US National Weather Service warns that heat indices could soar to 41 degrees Celsius in Boston, 44 degrees Celsius in Philadelphia, and a scorching 45 degrees Celsius in Washington. The looming heat wave poses the risk of shattering daily, monthly, and possibly all-time temperature records, adding urgency to the city's mitigation efforts.