St Petersburg Under Siege: Ukraine's Drone Offensive Intensifies

St Petersburg and the Leningrad region experienced a massive drone attack, targeting oil infrastructure and ports. Ukrainian forces claim responsibility, highlighting strikes on military targets and revenue-generating sites for Russia. Reports indicate no casualties in St Petersburg, but other regions experienced fatalities, injuries, and fuel shortages due to intensified Ukrainian attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias Second City Of St Petersburg And The Surrounding Leningrad Region Came Under A Large Ukrainian Drone Attack Overnight On Saturday | Updated: 04-07-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 17:52 IST
St Petersburg Under Siege: Ukraine's Drone Offensive Intensifies
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St Petersburg and its surrounding Leningrad region were struck by a major Ukrainian drone attack overnight, hitting a local port and oil infrastructure. St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov confirmed the attack on the city's oil terminal, noting the absence of casualties and swift management of the aftermath.

Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported a drone strike on Vysotsk port, which handles oil and other major commodities. He mentioned that 72 drones were downed, causing minor damage across several settlements, while withholding information on Vysotsk port impact.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Telegram that Ukraine's defense forces targeted ports that fuel Russia's war efforts. Drones have resulted in fuel shortages and casualties across Russia. In Gatchina, residents face long fuel queues, illustrating the growing pressure on Russian infrastructure.

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