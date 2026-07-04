Russias Second City Of St Petersburg And The Surrounding Leningrad Region Came Under A Large Ukrainian Drone Attack Overnight On Saturday

St Petersburg and its surrounding Leningrad region were struck by a major Ukrainian drone attack overnight, hitting a local port and oil infrastructure. St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov confirmed the attack on the city's oil terminal, noting the absence of casualties and swift management of the aftermath.

Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported a drone strike on Vysotsk port, which handles oil and other major commodities. He mentioned that 72 drones were downed, causing minor damage across several settlements, while withholding information on Vysotsk port impact.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Telegram that Ukraine's defense forces targeted ports that fuel Russia's war efforts. Drones have resulted in fuel shortages and casualties across Russia. In Gatchina, residents face long fuel queues, illustrating the growing pressure on Russian infrastructure.