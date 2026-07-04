Toyota Refutes Claims: Faulty Fuel, Not Ethanol, to Blame in Viral Video

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has responded to a viral social media video alleging that a Toyota Hycross vehicle faced operational issues due to the use of E20 ethanol-blended fuel. The company stated that their investigation found the issue was actually caused by contaminated fuel, not the ethanol blend.

In an official statement, TKM emphasized that the Toyota Hycross model is fully compatible with E20 fuel, having been designed, tested, and certified for its use. They elaborated that a thorough technical assessment showed no damage to the vehicle or its fuel system caused by ethanol.

The automaker detailed that the vehicle underwent standard service procedures, which included draining and cleaning the fuel tank and lines before refueling with standard E20 fuel. The issue was isolated to non-standard fuel, prompting Toyota to advise customers to purchase fuel from trusted providers to avoid contamination risks.