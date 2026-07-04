Bihar MLA Sentenced to Four Years for Fatal Celebratory Firing

Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh was sentenced to four years in prison for culpable homicide in the celebratory firing death of Dr. Archana Gupta in 2018. The court also imposed a Rs 25 lakh compensation for the victim's husband. The ruling may impact Singh's political career due to potential disqualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 18:02 IST
Bihar MLA Sentenced to Four Years for Fatal Celebratory Firing
Visual from outside Rouse Avenue Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Rouse Avenue Court, on Saturday, delivered a four-year prison sentence to Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh for the culpable homicide of Dr. Archana Gupta, who died in a celebratory firing incident on December 31, 2018. Additionally, Singh is required to pay Rs 25 lakh in compensation to Gupta's husband, Vikas Gupta.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne handed down the sentences under Section 304 Part II of the Indian Penal Code, addressing culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and two months under the Arms Act. If Singh fails to compensate the victim's family, he faces an additional three-month sentence. The sentencing order, not yet uploaded, may disqualify him as an MLA unless a High Court stay is obtained.

During the hearing, Singh's defense stressed his lack of prior convictions and six-term MLA service. The defense argued the incident was accidental, arising from negligence, and sought a sentence under two years to avoid Assembly seat loss. However, the prosecution cited the gravity of the incident and the trauma caused to the victim's family, arguing for a stern message against gun violence.

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