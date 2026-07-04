Antonelli's Historic Sprint Victory at British Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli Blasted Past Home Favourite Lewis Hamilton To Take A First Career Sprint Win At The British Grand Prix On Saturday And Forge Points Clear Of Mercedes Teammate George Russell In The Formula One Standings Ferraris Hamilton Started On Pole But The Seven Times World Champion Had To Settle For Second Place

Kimi Antonelli surged ahead of home favorite Lewis Hamilton to clinch his maiden sprint win at the British Grand Prix on Saturday. This victory propels Antonelli 43 points ahead of his Mercedes teammate George Russell in the Formula One standings.

Hamilton, starting from pole, finished second after failing to hold off Antonelli, who executed a remarkable overtaking maneuver on Hangar Straight. Antonelli's command of the race secured his status as the youngest sprint winner at just 19 years old.

Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris finished third, narrowly holding off Russell. The race witnessed strategic plays, intense fighting, and Antonelli extending his championship lead with 179 points to Russell's 136.