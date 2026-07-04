Antonelli's Historic Sprint Victory at British Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli secured his first career sprint win at the British Grand Prix, besting Lewis Hamilton and extending his lead in the standings. The 19-year-old's strategic use of Overtake Mode was key to his success, while Lando Norris clinched third place. Antonelli now leads George Russell by 43 points.
Kimi Antonelli surged ahead of home favorite Lewis Hamilton to clinch his maiden sprint win at the British Grand Prix on Saturday. This victory propels Antonelli 43 points ahead of his Mercedes teammate George Russell in the Formula One standings.
Hamilton, starting from pole, finished second after failing to hold off Antonelli, who executed a remarkable overtaking maneuver on Hangar Straight. Antonelli's command of the race secured his status as the youngest sprint winner at just 19 years old.
Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris finished third, narrowly holding off Russell. The race witnessed strategic plays, intense fighting, and Antonelli extending his championship lead with 179 points to Russell's 136.
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