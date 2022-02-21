Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 232 points

Left Menu

The equity indices on Monday opened in red with the Sensex down by 232.32 points and Nifty down by 82.30 points.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The equity indices on Monday opened in red with the Sensex down by 232.32 points and Nifty down by 82.30 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 232.32 points or 0.40 per cent at 57600 at 9.15 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17194 at 9.15 am, down by 82.3 points or 0.48 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors trading on a positive bias were consumer durables and consumer discretionary goods and services among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

