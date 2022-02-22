Biden signs order targeting economic activity with Ukraine rebel regions
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 04:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 04:47 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between U.S. individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine recognized as independent by Russia on Monday, the White House said.
Included is the prohibition of "new investment" by an American, wherever located, and the "importation into the United States, directly or indirectly, of any goods, services, or technology from the covered regions."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Russia
- eastern
- Joe Biden
- White House
- United States
- American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA
Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit Russia on Thursday
Japan lodges protest against Russia over upcoming firing drills near South Kurils