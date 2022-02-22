Left Menu

Biden signs order targeting economic activity with Ukraine rebel regions

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 04:47 IST
Biden signs order targeting economic activity with Ukraine rebel regions

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between U.S. individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine recognized as independent by Russia on Monday, the White House said.

Included is the prohibition of "new investment" by an American, wherever located, and the "importation into the United States, directly or indirectly, of any goods, services, or technology from the covered regions."

