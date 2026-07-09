Art Heist in Mexico City: Carrington Sculptures Stolen

Authorities in Mexico City have apprehended a 26-year-old man suspected of stealing valuable bronze sculptures, among them pieces by the esteemed surrealist artist Leonora Carrington.

The thefts were initially reported on social media by Father Jose de Jesus Aguilar from the San Cosme church, where the art was on display.

Local media suggest the artworks' worth ranges between 150,000 to 200,000 Mexican pesos, but their whereabouts remain unknown following the arrest.