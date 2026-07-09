Art Heist in Mexico City: Carrington Sculptures Stolen

Mexican authorities arrested a man suspected of stealing bronze sculptures, including works by surrealist Leonora Carrington, from a church in Mexico City. The suspect's identity was confirmed via surveillance footage. The artworks, valued at up to $11,400, have not yet been recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexican Authorities On Wednesday Arrested A Man Suspected Of Stealing Bronze Sculptures | Updated: 09-07-2026 05:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 05:38 IST
Art Heist in Mexico City: Carrington Sculptures Stolen
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Authorities in Mexico City have apprehended a 26-year-old man suspected of stealing valuable bronze sculptures, among them pieces by the esteemed surrealist artist Leonora Carrington.

The thefts were initially reported on social media by Father Jose de Jesus Aguilar from the San Cosme church, where the art was on display.

Local media suggest the artworks' worth ranges between 150,000 to 200,000 Mexican pesos, but their whereabouts remain unknown following the arrest.

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