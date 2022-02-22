Tourism Australia Says G’day to Indian Travellers

Tourism Australia is delighted to be welcoming back travelers from India with borders now open for quarantine-free travel, for fully vaccinated visa holders.

Pre-Covid, India was Australia's fastest-growing inbound tourism market for three years. In 2019, Australia welcomed almost 400,000 visitors from India and was the sixth most valuable market for spending, contributing over A$ 1.8 billion.

"At Tourism Australia we are so excited to be welcoming back international visitors who make up a critical part of our visitor economy. We know Australia remains an incredibly desirable destination, especially for visitors from India and we can't wait to once again share all of the unforgettable tourism experiences we have to offer here in Australia,'' said Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison.

Tourism Australia Country Manager – India, Nishant Kashikar said, "Our research has consistently shown that there is a huge pent-up demand for travel to Australia amongst Indian travelers. Through our campaign activities, engaging Public Relations (PR) and Advocacy initiatives, collaborations with Key Distribution Partners (CDPs) and airline partners, we are optimistic of converting this demand and seeing India return to growth in arrivals to Australia." Tourism Australia's recent Consumer Demand Project research suggests that 1.8 Mn (or 82%) out of 2.2 Mn High-Value Travellers from India intend to visit Australia over the next two years. This demand is well complemented by the boost to direct aviation access between India and Australia with the commencement of direct flights by Qantas and Air India in recent times.

Another initiative to encourage holiday visitors from India is the Visa Application Charge (VAC) waiver announcement by the Department of Home Affairs, for those tourists whose visa to Australia has either expired or will expire between 20 March 2020 and 30 June 2022.

In the upcoming weeks, Tourism Australia will be collaborating with travel partners including MakeMyTrip, Pick Your Trail, Thomas Cook, SOTC, Kesari Tours, Kulin Kumar Holidays, Travel Tours, Veena World, and airline partners including Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Air India and Qantas amongst others to encourage early bookings to Australia and influence Indian travelers to take an Australian holiday for the summer travel period.

Australia will be hosting the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup from 22 October – 13 November this year and it presents a fantastic opportunity for Indian cricket-loving tourists and business travelers to visit and enjoy an experience of the game and beyond. TOURIST VISAS: Department of Home Affairs has started processing all visa categories and urges travelers to lodge the visa applications as early as they can before the intended date of departure.

Visa Application Charge (VAC) Waiver for Tourists If a traveler held a Visitor visa (Subclass 600) that expired or will expire, between 20 March 2020 and 30 June 2022, then one will be able to apply for a future Visitor visa, at no cost, under Visa Application Charge (VAC) waiver provisions. One must apply by 31 December 2022 to receive the VAC Waiver. One can indicate their eligibility for the VAC waiver when they apply for their new visa. For further details, visit Refunds and waivers of Visa Application Charges | COVID-19 and the border (homeaffairs.gov.au) TRAVELLING TO AUSTRALIA: Before departing from India, travelers need to have a: 1) Valid visa.

2) Vaccination certificate with two doses (Both Covishield and Covaxin are recognized by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration - TGA) 3) Negative rapid antigen test (RAT) under medical supervision (24 hours prior) or Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours before departure.

4) Digital Passenger Declaration to be submitted 72 hours before departure.

VACCINATION EXCEPTIONS AND ARRANGEMENTS FOR CHILDREN BELOW 18 YEARS: Information on vaccination exceptions and arrangements for children below 18 years can be found here: Vaccinated travelers | COVID-19 and the border (homeaffairs.gov.au) UPON ARRIVAL: All travelers need to undertake a self-monitored, Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), within 24 hours of arrival into Australia i.e., New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Australian Capital Territory, etc. Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results need to be reported to the respective state authority only if one tests positive.

Tourists traveling to South Australia will have to undertake a PCR test within 24 hours of arrival and those traveling to Western Australia will have to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) within 12 hours of arrival.

Travelers will need to comply with requirements in the state or territory of their arrival, and any other state or territories that they plan to travel to or transition through. Information on entry requirements is updated regularly so it is important to check the latest requirements before traveling.

For requirements for travel into specific states and territories in Australia, visit State and Territory Information.

To View, the Image, Click on the Link Below: Hon. Dan Tehan MP - Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment of Australia welcoming tourists back to Australia on 21st Feb 2022

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)