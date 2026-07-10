Ceasefire Collapse: US-Iran Tensions Rise Amid Gulf Escalation

US President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran after recent hostilities in the Gulf. Talks are set to continue, with Qatar mediating to de-escalate tensions and address navigation disputes in the Strait of Hormuz. Concerns about global oil supply persist amid these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Friday That Iran Had Asked To Continue Talks And The Us Had Agreed | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:22 IST
Ceasefire Collapse: US-Iran Tensions Rise Amid Gulf Escalation
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump announced a breakdown in ceasefire agreements with Iran, citing recent hostilities in the Gulf region. Trump's comments came after Qatari and Saudi tankers were attacked, which led to retaliatory strikes by both Iran and the US.

Despite agreeing to continue diplomatic talks, Trump declared the ceasefire over, emphasizing the US's firm stance. Qatari officials are in Iran to mediate and discuss matters concerning navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global oil transit.

The recent exchanges have raised oil supply concerns. Markets saw a slight improvement as prices eased slightly on Friday; however, they are poised for a significant weekly gain due to the geopolitical unrest.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
4
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026