Ceasefire Collapse: US-Iran Tensions Rise Amid Gulf Escalation

Us President Donald Trump Said On Friday That Iran Had Asked To Continue Talks And The Us Had Agreed

US President Donald Trump announced a breakdown in ceasefire agreements with Iran, citing recent hostilities in the Gulf region. Trump's comments came after Qatari and Saudi tankers were attacked, which led to retaliatory strikes by both Iran and the US.

Despite agreeing to continue diplomatic talks, Trump declared the ceasefire over, emphasizing the US's firm stance. Qatari officials are in Iran to mediate and discuss matters concerning navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global oil transit.

The recent exchanges have raised oil supply concerns. Markets saw a slight improvement as prices eased slightly on Friday; however, they are poised for a significant weekly gain due to the geopolitical unrest.