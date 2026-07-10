France Faces Deadly Heatwave Tragedy

French Sports Minister Marina Ferracci Said On Friday That People Had Died In The Country From Drowning Since June When A Heatwave Sent Temperatures Soaring Across Europe

In a tragic development, French Sports Minister Marina Ferracci announced on Friday that the country has witnessed 131 drowning deaths since June 19. These incidents align with the onset of a scorching heatwave that has gripped Europe, pushing temperatures to dangerous levels.

The alarming number of drownings has sparked concern among officials and citizens, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety measures and public awareness strategies during periods of extreme heat.

The heatwave, which has affected large parts of Europe, underscores the growing impact of climate events on public health and safety. As temperatures surge, authorities are urging caution to prevent further tragedies.