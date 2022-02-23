Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 23

https://on.ft.com/3I79kMp Overview Airbus plans to use a superjumbo A380 to test hydrogen-powered jet engines as the company prepares to bring a zero emissions aircraft into service by 2035. Employers have warned they will be flying blind from Thursday when all COVID-19 restrictions in England end as the government has failed to issue guidance on how to ensure safety at workplace.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 06:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 06:09 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Airbus to test hydrogen-powered engine on A380 superjumbo. https://on.ft.com/3M41VQu Employers face "legal vacuum" when all COVID-19 restrictions lift in England. https://on.ft.com/33KTbgM

Senior BoE official signals "modest tightening" of monetary policy. https://on.ft.com/3t3cr1F UK to lose at least 15 bln pounds ($20.38 bln)on COVID-19 support due to fraud and error, MPs warn. https://on.ft.com/3I79kMp

Overview Airbus plans to use a superjumbo A380 to test hydrogen-powered jet engines as the company prepares to bring a zero emissions aircraft into service by 2035.

Employers have warned they will be flying blind from Thursday when all COVID-19 restrictions in England end as the government has failed to issue guidance on how to ensure safety at workplace. Bank of England's deputy governor, Dave Ramsden, has said that only a "modest tightening" of monetary policy will probably be needed to keep inflation under control in the coming months. The estimated loss from fraud and error across all COVID-19 state-backed business schemes in UK is expected to be at least 15 billion pounds, according to a report published by the House of Commons public accounts committee on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7359 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022