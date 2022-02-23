PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Airbus to test hydrogen-powered engine on A380 superjumbo. https://on.ft.com/3M41VQu Employers face "legal vacuum" when all COVID-19 restrictions lift in England. https://on.ft.com/33KTbgM

Senior BoE official signals "modest tightening" of monetary policy. https://on.ft.com/3t3cr1F UK to lose at least 15 bln pounds ($20.38 bln)on COVID-19 support due to fraud and error, MPs warn. https://on.ft.com/3I79kMp

Overview Airbus plans to use a superjumbo A380 to test hydrogen-powered jet engines as the company prepares to bring a zero emissions aircraft into service by 2035.

Employers have warned they will be flying blind from Thursday when all COVID-19 restrictions in England end as the government has failed to issue guidance on how to ensure safety at workplace. Bank of England's deputy governor, Dave Ramsden, has said that only a "modest tightening" of monetary policy will probably be needed to keep inflation under control in the coming months. The estimated loss from fraud and error across all COVID-19 state-backed business schemes in UK is expected to be at least 15 billion pounds, according to a report published by the House of Commons public accounts committee on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7359 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)