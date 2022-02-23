PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 23
https://on.ft.com/3I79kMp Overview Airbus plans to use a superjumbo A380 to test hydrogen-powered jet engines as the company prepares to bring a zero emissions aircraft into service by 2035. Employers have warned they will be flying blind from Thursday when all COVID-19 restrictions in England end as the government has failed to issue guidance on how to ensure safety at workplace.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
Airbus to test hydrogen-powered engine on A380 superjumbo. https://on.ft.com/3M41VQu Employers face "legal vacuum" when all COVID-19 restrictions lift in England. https://on.ft.com/33KTbgM
Senior BoE official signals "modest tightening" of monetary policy. https://on.ft.com/3t3cr1F UK to lose at least 15 bln pounds ($20.38 bln)on COVID-19 support due to fraud and error, MPs warn. https://on.ft.com/3I79kMp
Overview Airbus plans to use a superjumbo A380 to test hydrogen-powered jet engines as the company prepares to bring a zero emissions aircraft into service by 2035.
Employers have warned they will be flying blind from Thursday when all COVID-19 restrictions in England end as the government has failed to issue guidance on how to ensure safety at workplace. Bank of England's deputy governor, Dave Ramsden, has said that only a "modest tightening" of monetary policy will probably be needed to keep inflation under control in the coming months. The estimated loss from fraud and error across all COVID-19 state-backed business schemes in UK is expected to be at least 15 billion pounds, according to a report published by the House of Commons public accounts committee on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7359 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Financial Times
- House of Commons
- England
- Airbus
- Bank of England's