IndianOil becomes retail biz partners for Dabur; LPG distributors to sell FMCG products

Dabur on Wednesday announced a partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), as part of which the state-owned refiner's LPG distributors will become retail business partners for the homegrown FMCG major.

This partnership will provide direct access to Dabur's range of products to around 14 crore Indane LPG consumer households across India, according to a joint statement.

''As part of the tie-up, IndianOil's Indane LPG distributors will become retail business partners for Dabur and will help sell the entire Dabur range of products directly to the crores of Indane LPG consumer households through their network of delivery personnel, creating customer delight,'' it said.

A technological and system integration is being carried out by IndianOil and Dabur to connect the entire value chain, especially Indane LPG users, it added.

''This initiative will help Dabur to leverage IndianOil's unmatched reach to Indian households,'' it said.

Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said this partnership of two of the oldest and largest Indian brands should be able to unlock significant value for both companies.

''We are excited to be the first FMCG company to join hands with IndianOil for this unique partnership. This will bring us closer to millions of Indane LPG consumers across urban, semi-urban and rural areas, and is an integral part of our multi-channel go-to-market strategy,'' he said.

IndianOil Executive Director (LPG) S S Lamba said, ''We are happy to tie up with Dabur India Ltd for distribution and supply of their products to our consumers. We are appreciative of this new go-to-market route, which will enable convenience and ease of buying for our customers through trusted Indane LPG distributors and their network of delivery personnel.'' IndianOil, with over 12,750 Indane distributors and more than 90,000 delivery personnel, caters to 14.3 crore households, in every nook and corner of the country. ''The pandemic has changed many business models, and we believe that consumers should be given an opportunity to buy our range of products from their homes.

''We are confident that this tie-up will allow us to ensure availability and easy access of Dabur's diverse range of products directly to consumer households,'' said Dabur India Executive Director Adarsh Sharma.

Dabur India's FMCG portfolio includes power brands — Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the personal care space; and Réal in the food and beverages category.

