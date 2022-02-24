Russia confirms suspension of movement of commercial vessels in the Azov sea - Interfax

Russia has suspended movement of commercial vessels in the Azov sea until further notice, the Interfax news agency quoted the state agency for maritime and river transport as saying on Thursday.

Ukraine and Russia both have ports on the Sea of Azov, including Ukraine's major port of Mariupol, while Russia controls the sea's mouth at the Kerch Strait.

