Russia confirms suspension of movement of commercial vessels in the Azov sea - Interfax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:58 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has suspended movement of commercial vessels in the Azov sea until further notice, the Interfax news agency quoted the state agency for maritime and river transport as saying on Thursday.
Ukraine and Russia both have ports on the Sea of Azov, including Ukraine's major port of Mariupol, while Russia controls the sea's mouth at the Kerch Strait.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit new record high
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine