Rise in fatal accidents in Delhi, 1239 people killed in 2021

The national capital witnessed 1,206 fatal road accidents in 2021 in which 1,239 people were killed, a slight rise from the previous year, according to Delhi Police data. The data released by the police said fatal accidents increased by 3.6 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2020 (from 1,163 to 1,206).

Addressing the police's annual press meet, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, ''The Delhi Police has a citizen-centric Traffic Management mechanisms, with e-challans, user-friendly applications in place.'' In order to better handle future challenges in traffic management, the Delhi Police said that it restructured its Traffic Unit. Earlier, there were overall 53 inspectors posted in traffic circles and now the number has been raised to 67, he said.

In its subdivision, which was headed by an ACP rank officer, the Delhi Police earlier had 12 ACPs, but now they increased their strength to 30.

The Delhi Police have deployed Over Speed Violation Detection at 125 locations, while to detect Red Light Violations, the detections systems have been placed at 43 systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)