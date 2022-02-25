Lithuania president says Ukraine needs EU help: "Tomorrow might be too late"

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday the European Union should slap the harshest-possible sanctions on Russia and give Ukraine "a much more visible and transparent road to membership" in the 27-nation bloc. Arriving to an emergency meeting of EU leaders after Russia invaded Ukraine from the air, sea and land early in the day, Nauseda said: "This is an absolutely inappropriate act of aggression.... Unfortunately, we were not successful enough, not decisive enough to prevent Russia from this step."

"Which is a tragedy for Ukraine, a tragedy for Europe and a tragedy for Russia itself. We cannot take the luxury to be a discussion club. I believe still in the potential of the EU in preventing such actions in the middle of Europe." "Tomorrow might be too late," he said.

