All options for Russia sanctions are on the table -German minister
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:33 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
EU countries will consider all possible sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, German finance minister Christian Lindner said on Friday.
"All options are on the table," Lindner said before a meeting with other finance ministers from the euro group in Paris.
"The first sanctions have been placed on Russia and they harm the Russian people and will block the Russian economy seriously."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine
UK says Russia planning nuclear strategic exercise soon