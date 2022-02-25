All options for Russia sanctions are on the table -German minister

EU countries will consider all possible sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, German finance minister Christian Lindner said on Friday.

"All options are on the table," Lindner said before a meeting with other finance ministers from the euro group in Paris.

"The first sanctions have been placed on Russia and they harm the Russian people and will block the Russian economy seriously."

