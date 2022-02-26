AP govt in contact with 423 affected students from state in Ukraine

The Andhra Pradesh government has so far traced 423 students from the state studying in war-hit Ukraine and established contact with them, a senior official said on Saturday.

Chairperson of the Special Task Force to bring back the affected persons and Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu said the government has identified the students who are enrolled in seven different universities in Ukraine.

''We are in touch with them and giving necessary instructions on their safety and possible repatriation to the state,'' Krishna Babu said here.

Based on the Ministry of External Affair's latest advisory for Indians not to come to the Ukrainian borders, the AP Special Task Force has asked the students from the state too to follow the same.

A help desk has been established in the New Delhi airport to assist the students returning from Ukraine and bring them back to their native places.

"The Centre has informed us that 23 Telugu students are being flown back but of them only three belong to AP," Krishna Babu said.

He said they were in touch with the Romanian Embassy as the seven universities, where the Telugu students were located, were close to the Romania-Ukraine border.

Barring the students, other civilians from AP had not come in contact with them, the Principal Secretary added.

"We are, however, collecting details about the non-resident Telugus in Ukraine from different agencies," Krishna Babu said.

