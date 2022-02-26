Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: 16 students from Thane, 12 from Palghar stranded

PTI | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:30 IST
A total of 28 students from Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra are stranded in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, officials here said on Saturday.

They had put the number at 21 a day earlier but revised it to 28 after information about seven more students came in.

''A total of 16 students are from Thane and 12 from Palghar. Relatives of these students must contact the district disaster control cell for assistance and information,'' he said.

