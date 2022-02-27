Two Danish reporters shot, injured in eastern Ukraine
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-02-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 00:23 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
A journalist and a photographer from Danish tabloid Ekstra-Bladet were shot and injured while reporting from eastern Ukraine on Saturday, the paper said.
Journalist Stefan Weichert and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen were shot while driving in a car in the town of Ohtyrka, some 90 km northwest of Kharkiv, according to Ekstra-Bladet.
"This is an ugly reminder of the dangers journalists in Ukraine face every day to document the horrors of the war," Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australians in Ukraine should seek way out as situation dangerous - PM
New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears