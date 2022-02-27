Left Menu

Two Danish reporters shot, injured in eastern Ukraine

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-02-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 00:23 IST
  Country:
  • Denmark

A journalist and a photographer from Danish tabloid Ekstra-Bladet were shot and injured while reporting from eastern Ukraine on Saturday, the paper said.

Journalist Stefan Weichert and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen were shot while driving in a car in the town of Ohtyrka, some 90 km northwest of Kharkiv, according to Ekstra-Bladet.

"This is an ugly reminder of the dangers journalists in Ukraine face every day to document the horrors of the war," Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Twitter.

