Germany to close airspace to Russian planes
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 27-02-2022 03:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 03:32 IST
Germany officials said that the country is preparing to close its airspace to Russian planes.
Transport Minister Volker Wissing backs such a measure and has ordered all preparations for this to be undertaken, his ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.
Hours earlier, a German-registered DHL cargo plane made a sharp turn back out of Russian airspace, according to air traffic monitoring website FlightAware.com.
