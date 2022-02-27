Germany to close airspace to Russian flights for three months
Germany will close its airspace to Russian planes and airlines for three months from 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday, its transport ministry said. Humanitarian aid flights are excluded from the ban, a spokesperson for the ministry said.
The ministry had said on Saturday that it was preparing to close German airspace to Russian flights, following similar moves by other European country in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
