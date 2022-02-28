Left Menu

Google temporarily disables Google Maps live traffic data in Ukraine

Alphabet Inc's Google confirmed on Sunday it has temporarily disabled in Ukraine some Google Maps tools which provide live information about traffic conditions and how busy different places are.

The company said it had taken the action for the safety of local communities in the country, after consulting with sources including regional authorities. Ukraine is facing attacks from invading Russian forces.

