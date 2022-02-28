Flexible and compliant cloud calling is now available to Indian businesses as Exotel bags virtual network operator license; first Indian customer engagement platform to become a virtual operator

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bengaluru-based full stack customer engagement platform Exotel announced that they secured the Unified License for Virtual Network Operator (UL VNO Access Service) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). With the license, Exotel, in partnership with telecom operators, offers the most flexible, affordable, and fully compliant internet calling solution for Indian businesses. This is an industry-first in India.

Today's solutions in the customer communication market are not built to handle remote operations with hybrid workforces. They're time and cost-intensive yet lack compliance and flexibility to work and call customers from anywhere.

Addressing the regulatory concerns, the Modi-led government permitted VNOs (Virtual Network Operators) in 2016 and further liberalised several OSP guidelines in the last couple of years. This allowed a win-win partnership between VNOs and telcos, offering ease of doing business. These events made India a key player in the global IT & BPO industry, creating lakhs of job opportunities.

''We are India's only API-first virtual telecom operator that's business-focused,'' said Ishwar Sridharan, Co-founder and COO of Exotel. ''We now offer software, infrastructure, bots, and telco lines over the cloud, making Exotel a one-stop-shop for all customer engagement solutions. We enable the workforce to work from anywhere and call customers over the internet with the new license. This strengthens our relationship with telecom operators to make the cloud more accessible and flexible.'' This offering is available in the Karnataka circle and will soon be rolled out across India.

On becoming a compliant virtual operator Gaurav Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Operations at Exotel, commented, ''We are extending the vision shared by the government of India for ease of doing business for the IT & BPO industry. By availing UL VNO Access Service license, we offer 100% compliant Cloud Contact Center solutions. This will provide seamless connectivity to WFA agents and reduce cost for businesses.'' About Exotel Exotel is the emerging market's leading full stack customer engagement platform and business-focused virtual telecom operator. Incorporated in 2011, Exotel's world-class cloud-based product suite powers 50 million engagements daily for over 6000 companies in India, SE Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Today, some of the fastest-growing companies in the emerging markets (Ola, Swiggy, Flipkart, GoJek, Byju's, Urban Company, HDFC Bank, Zomato, Oyo, etc.,) manage their customer engagement with Exotel's omnichannel contact centre, a suite of communication APIs and conversational AI platform over the cloud. They're a $100 million Series D funded company with $50 million in ARR.

