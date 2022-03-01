EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble steadies, EM currencies firm as investors remain firmly focused on Ukraine

Russia's rouble recouped some losses on Tuesday and emerging market currencies firmed with market panic subsiding somewhat, although investors' focus remained on the rapid developments around Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The rouble gained 2.5% against the dollar to trade at 97.00 after hitting a record low of 120 on Monday when Western sanctions wiped nearly a third of the currency's value. Emergency measures including a sharp central bank rate hike helped it stabilise. High-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow ended on Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, but it was enough to usher in a calmer market backdrop.

"Such a drastic rate hike isn't sufficient to improve negative sentiment towards the rouble - it's impossible for foreign investors to invest in Russian assets," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets, adding that the rouble is failing to benefit from the attractive carry trade that it normally would in light of an interest rate hike. MSCI's emerging market stocks index added 0.8%, while its currencies counterpart strengthened 0.3% after slipping 0.8% on Monday.

Most emerging market currencies in central and eastern Europe (CEE) were steady to higher against the euro, with Hungary's forint and Poland's zloty trading flat and the Czech crown 0.5% firmer. "The approach towards risky assets, especially in the CEE region, will be cautious...A ceasefire would offer some respite, but the crisis will have great negative inflationary consequences for EM currencies, especially for holders of energy and agricultural commodities," Matys added.

A huge Russian armoured column bore down on Kyiv on Tuesday, after the lethal shelling of civilian areas in Ukraine's second largest city raised fears frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics. Companies have taken action to limit, put on hold or exit business activities in Russia following the wave of sanctions imposed after the invasion.

The crisis has also raised doubts about whether Russia's government and its companies will continue to make payments on their bonds in the coming days, or default on them. Turkey's lira fell 0.6% as a survey showed that factory activity in the country barely grew for a second straight month in February amid sharp price rises and a production slowdown.

South Africa's rand steadied against the U.S. dollar after weakening 2% on Monday. Trading on Moscow Exchange's stock and derivatives sections will remain close on Tuesday.

