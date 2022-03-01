Left Menu

UK passes law to ban Russsian-linked ships from its ports

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:56 IST
Britain said on Tuesday it had passed a law that would ban all ships that have any connection to Russia from entering its ports.

Britain had said on Monday that it wanted all ports to refuse entry to ships that were Russian flagged, registered or controlled while it drew up new legislation.

"We've just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total ban of all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

