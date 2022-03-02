Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 515 points

Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 515.80 points and Nifty down by 125.40 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 09:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 515.80 points and Nifty down by 125.40 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 515.80 points or trading at 55,731.48 and down by 0.92 per cent at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,668.50 at 9:30 am, down by 125.40 points or 0.75 per cent. On Sensex, the metal sector is trading on a high at 3.40, while the banking sector is trading at the lowest at 2.10 (ANI)

