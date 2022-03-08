Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Techlutions is delighted to announce the launch of "SCORE" a truly holistic IPL spends effectiveness tracker. SCORE will track IPL spends across 3 modules. Pre IPL - To be conducted a week before IPL start, tracking all brand measures (Awareness, Usage, Consideration, Intention, and Image). This will serve as a baseline for all the brands. The fieldwork will be conducted via face-to-face interviews.

During phase - A daily tracker module using the DAR (Day After Recall) methodology, which will track brands recalled across all avenues (TV Ads and associated spends, Logos on the ground, Jersey logos etc). The fieldwork will be conducted using our pre-recruited in-house panel (respondent panel who have our survey application loaded/registered on their smartphones). Post IPL - To be conducted a week post IPL end, to help brands gauge the uplift in their brand measures as a result of their IPL spends. The fieldwork will be conducted via face-to-face interviews.

Techlutions is thrilled as SCORE is generating immense traction with big spenders on IPL and the IPL teams alike, despite this being the study's first year. "We have successfully signed up 9 clients for the study already with more than 3 weeks pending prior to the IPL beginning," says V Sudarshan, CEO, Techlutions and the person responsible for creating and executing the IPL tracker for 8 seasons in his earlier company. SCORE is unique in many ways and has no direct competition. This is truly due to the study's USPs.

-Our sampling has a purpose. It is representative of the country's IPL viewing population. Coverage for each State, from where the team belongs, includes 2 towns across Tier 1 and Tier 2. -All brands associated with the IPL are considered and a single measure is designed to be comparable across avenues.

-Brands advertising on Star Sports / Disney+Hotstar during IPL are not just competing within that space but are also competing with central sponsors like Tata, Unacademy, Cred, Upstox and Swiggy Instamart AND individual team sponsors like TVS, Myntra, Muthoot, Slice, JK Laxmi Cement, MPL, JSW, Reliance Jio, EBIX cash and MyCircle. Add to this, there are a lot many brands who are present across avenues.-Tracking every brand associated with the IPL is the need of the hour, a mantra which is encapsulated by the SCORE methodology." Other USPs of the study

BLI - Brand Leverage Index A single index calculated by "SCORE" helps brands to gauge the effectiveness of their IPL spends. Each avenue and each type of brand (big spenders vs low spenders vs sponsors) are analysed separately.

IPL - TV and Logo Adex Currently, TAM Media creates TV adex which is widely used by many brands across medium. Techlutions proposes to create its proprietary IPL TV adex and Brand Visibility Adex using its indigenously created Artificial Intelligence tool "i-Spy", in partnership with Shvaasa Technology.

TV Adex - Brand Advertised along with variant and duration of the ad. i-Spy - All the logos visible on the screen will be captured as exposure and the duration is calculated by AI to create a TV Adex equivalent duration for every match.

Study details -SCORE covers 20 markets across 10 states (each state representing a team).-Male: Female ratio is 70:30-During phase starts from March 27, 2022 (a day after IPL begins) and will be tracked daily.

SCORE is an Indian Brand League, that tracks the brand's performace by measuring the effectivenesss of spends across properties/avenues during sports events like the IPL. This helps brands maximise their returns on their IPL spends by tracking the recall of the communication on a daily basis. SCORE's unique proposition "BLI - Brand Leverage Index", allows any brand to benchmark their performace vis-a-vis relevant competition. SCORE's AI-based solutions like i-Spy, also helps brands measure Brand Visibility feedback, which is otherwise not feasible in contemporary research solutions. Techlutions is an expression that combines contemporary market research with technology. The guiding principle of Techlutions is a holistic approach to business issues, with bespoke solutions, for which we rely on our delivery mechanism of Design | Explore | Learn | Implement. As a full-service agency, following digital MR methodologies with a human touch, all our solutions are 100 per cent digital, Led by technology, Supported by analytics, being collaborative and going beyond insights.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)