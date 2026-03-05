China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

China has set its lowest economic growth target since 1991 at the opening of its annual national congress, seen by economists as a pragmatic response to current economic challenges. The announcement included the release of its five-year plan up to 2030, aimed at boosting self-reliance in technology amid rising US-China tensions.

The congress is expected to soon approve the plan, which targets a 4.5 to 5 percent economic growth rate for 2026. This reduction is attributed to a slumping property sector and decreased domestic consumption. Despite these challenges, China reported a trade surplus, helping it meet its 5 percent growth target in the previous year.

Significant focus is placed on achieving technological self-reliance, encouraging higher birth rates, and advancing climate goals. Additionally, a 7 percent increase in the military budget has been pledged, underscoring the government's commitment to address national defense amid regional tensions.