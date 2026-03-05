Left Menu

China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

China announced its lowest economic growth target since 1991 amid domestic challenges and international rivalry with the US. The new five-year plan focuses on technological self-reliance, stabilizing the housing market, encouraging births, and addressing climate targets, while also increasing its military budget.

China has set its lowest economic growth target since 1991 at the opening of its annual national congress, seen by economists as a pragmatic response to current economic challenges. The announcement included the release of its five-year plan up to 2030, aimed at boosting self-reliance in technology amid rising US-China tensions.

The congress is expected to soon approve the plan, which targets a 4.5 to 5 percent economic growth rate for 2026. This reduction is attributed to a slumping property sector and decreased domestic consumption. Despite these challenges, China reported a trade surplus, helping it meet its 5 percent growth target in the previous year.

Significant focus is placed on achieving technological self-reliance, encouraging higher birth rates, and advancing climate goals. Additionally, a 7 percent increase in the military budget has been pledged, underscoring the government's commitment to address national defense amid regional tensions.

