U.S. FAA finalizing directives on Boeing 777 after fan blade failures

A United Airlines 777 PW400 engine failed shortly after takeoff from Denver in February 2021 showering debris over nearby cities, but no one was injured and the plane safely returned to the airport.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 03:20 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 03:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday it is finalizing directives to mandate strengthening a key engine part on Boeing 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines like the one involved in an emergency landing in February 2021. One airworthiness directive requires installing debris shields on the thrust reverser inner wall, inspecting fan cowl doors for moisture ingression and repetitive checks of the hydraulic pump shutoff valves.

The FAA proposed the directives in December after three reported in-flight fan blade failures. A United Airlines 777 PW400 engine failed shortly after takeoff from Denver in February 2021 showering debris over nearby cities, but no one was injured and the plane safely returned to the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

