Left Menu

New Zealand PM Ardern announces border reopening earlier than previously signalled

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 16-03-2022 04:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 04:17 IST
New Zealand PM Ardern announces border reopening earlier than previously signalled
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday said New Zealand will reopen its borders much earlier than expected, with Australians allowed to travel there from April 12.

Travellers from countries with visa waiver arrangements including the United States and the UK can enter from May 1.

Arden says the move will spur economic recovery over the remainder of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Coal to crypto: The gold rush bringing bitcoin miners to Kentucky

INSIGHT-Coal to crypto: The gold rush bringing bitcoin miners to Kentucky

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022