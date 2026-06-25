FCC Tightens Grasp on Submarine Cable Oversight Amid Rising Security Concerns
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has voted to increase oversight on submarine communications cables, implementing tighter security measures and requiring licenses for operators. This move is aimed at preventing foreign espionage, particularly from Chinese firms, while expediting approvals for U.S. companies like Meta and Google that comply with security standards.
In a decisive move to enhance national security, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday decided to enforce stricter oversight of submarine communications cables. These cables carry 99% of international internet traffic, making them critical to global connectivity.
The new rules will require licenses for operators of submarine line terminal equipment, making it harder for Chinese firms to provide equipment, while facilitating faster approvals for U.S. technology firms like Meta and Google.
The FCC emphasized that these measures aim to guard against potential espionage and security breaches. China's Ministry of Commerce has condemned the measures, urging a return to constructive China-U.S. relations. Chinese firms such as Huawei and ZTE are among those affected by the enhanced restrictions.
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