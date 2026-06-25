Italy and France Forge Coalition to Aid Lebanon

Italy and France have agreed to form a coalition to support Lebanon as the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country concludes this year. Discussions between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Emmanuel Macron included plans for a potential international conference on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Italy And France Have Agreed To Launch A Coalition To Support Lebanon After The Un Unifil Peacekeeping Initiative In The Area Expires At The End Of The Year | Updated: 25-06-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 22:33 IST
Italy and France Forge Coalition to Aid Lebanon
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Italy and France have reached an agreement to establish a coalition aimed at supporting Lebanon, according to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This decision comes as the United Nations' UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon is set to expire at the year's end.

Prime Minister Meloni made this announcement after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Antibes, France. The two leaders discussed the situation in Lebanon and emphasized the need for continued international support.

In addition to forming a coalition, Meloni and Macron also explored the possibility of hosting an international conference focused on Lebanon to ensure stability and collaboration among global partners.

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