Italy and France Forge Coalition to Aid Lebanon

Italy And France Have Agreed To Launch A Coalition To Support Lebanon After The Un Unifil Peacekeeping Initiative In The Area Expires At The End Of The Year

Italy and France have reached an agreement to establish a coalition aimed at supporting Lebanon, according to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This decision comes as the United Nations' UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon is set to expire at the year's end.

Prime Minister Meloni made this announcement after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Antibes, France. The two leaders discussed the situation in Lebanon and emphasized the need for continued international support.

In addition to forming a coalition, Meloni and Macron also explored the possibility of hosting an international conference focused on Lebanon to ensure stability and collaboration among global partners.