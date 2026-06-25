Train Collision in Poland: Two Injured

A passenger train collided with a freight train in Bialosliwie, west-central Poland, resulting in two injuries. Polish media reported the incident, which prompted the dispatch of 16 fire brigade teams to the scene for emergency response and rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Passenger Train Collided With A Freight Train In The Village Of Bialosliwie In Westcentral Poland | Updated: 25-06-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 22:31 IST
Train Collision in Poland: Two Injured
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A passenger train and a freight train collided in the village of Bialosliwie, located in west-central Poland, on Thursday, as reported by Polish media.

The collision led to two individuals sustaining injuries. Emergency response was swift, with 16 fire brigade teams deployed to manage the situation.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about railway safety and response readiness in the region.

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