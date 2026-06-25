Standoff Over SAVE America Act: Trump's Legislative Push Hits Roadblocks

Us House Of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson Is Due To Meet With President Donald Trump On Thursday In Hopes Of Defusing A Standoff With Congress Over A Stalled Package Of National Voting Restrictions That The President Views As His No Legislative Priority A Day After A Contentious Closeddoor Meeting Between Trump And Senate Republicans

Speaker Mike Johnson is preparing to meet with former President Donald Trump to address a congressional impasse over national voting restrictions. Johnson aims to find a way forward for the SAVE America Act, an initiative labeled as Trump's primary legislative concern.

Following a heated meeting between Trump and Senate Republicans, allies like Representative Anna Paulina Luna have halted House floor activity until the Senate approves the SAVE America Act. This bill, demanding voter ID and proof of citizenship, has been repeatedly blocked in the Senate.

The Senate adjourned early for a holiday, deferring decisions on the act despite increasing pressure from Republican hardliners. Congressional leaders face mounting challenges as they navigate partisan divisions and legislative gridlock.