Left Menu

Italy considering blocking raw material exports - deputy industry minister

Italy may block exports of raw materials to counter potential shortages arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Industry Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Thursday. "The intention is to intervene by banning the export of what few goods we have," Pichetto Fratin told a parliamentary hearing. "With the shortage of steel, for example, the export of scrap alone causes damages to the country.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-03-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:47 IST
Italy considering blocking raw material exports - deputy industry minister
Gilberto Pichetto Fratin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy may block exports of raw materials to counter potential shortages arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Deputy Industry Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Thursday. "The intention is to intervene by banning the export of what few goods we have," Pichetto Fratin told a parliamentary hearing.

"With the shortage of steel, for example, the export of scrap alone causes damages to the country. So it is foreseeable that there will be a decree to block these exports, it is being evaluated and one of the most credible options."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022