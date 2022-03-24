Hisashi Takeuchi to take over as MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki from April 1

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as the new Managing Director and CEO with effect from April 1, 2022.

The company's board in its meeting held on Thursday, appointed Takeuchi as the Managing Director and CEO from April 1, consequent to the completion of the term of Kenichi Ayukawa on March 31, 2022, MSI said in a statement.

In order to facilitate a smooth transition, Ayukawa will continue as a whole-time Director designated as Executive Vice Chairman till September 30, 2022, and will continue to provide guidance to the auto major, it added.

The appointments are subject to shareholder approval, MSI noted.

Takeuchi joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1986.

With vast experience in the international operations at SMC as well as in overseas markets, he has been on the Board of Maruti Suzuki since July 2019, as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) since April 2021.

''I thank the Board of Directors for placing this trust in me. Maruti Suzuki is a great organisation with a rich legacy and it will be my endeavour that we keep serving more and more customers both in India and the world with exciting cars that are good for them, environment and society. We will also try to build our business in a manner that strengthens Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and the economic growth of India,'' he stated.

Ayukawa, who has been the Managing Director and CEO of the company since April 2013, termed his stint as both challenging and fulfilling.

''India is one of the most interesting and promising automobile markets in the world and it has been both a challenging and a fulfilling stint for me. Takeuchi has an excellent understanding of the Indian as well as international markets and is placed well to lead Maruti Suzuki into the future. I wish him a successful journey ahead,'' he said.

The automaker, whose market share in about 30-lakh-strong (volume) domestic passenger vehicle segment has come down to 45 per cent this year from 48 per cent last year, is looking to fill gaps in the various sub-segments that have emerged in the SUV space in the past few years.

