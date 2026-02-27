Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Automates Driving Test Tracks Across Tamil Nadu

Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to introduce seven automated driving test tracks as part of a larger initiative to streamline the licensing process. Equipped with advanced technology, these tracks aim to ensure fair, unbiased, and efficient evaluation of driving skills across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, announced the implementation of seven new automated driving test tracks. This effort, part of a broader Memorandum of Agreement, seeks to enhance driver assessment across the state.

The activation of these tracks in Tamil Nadu means all ten planned automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) are now operational. The tracks boast high-definition cameras, RFID sensors, and cutting-edge analytics to deliver transparent, impartial evaluations. 'These innovations ensure skilled drivers are rightfully licensed,' stated Maruti Suzuki Executive, Rahul Bharti.

Additionally, according to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, India recorded 1.77 lakh road accident deaths in 2024. Thus, automating assessments is critical for improving driving standards and overall road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

