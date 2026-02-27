Maruti Suzuki Automates Driving Test Tracks Across Tamil Nadu
Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to introduce seven automated driving test tracks as part of a larger initiative to streamline the licensing process. Equipped with advanced technology, these tracks aim to ensure fair, unbiased, and efficient evaluation of driving skills across the state.
- Country:
- India
Maruti Suzuki India, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, announced the implementation of seven new automated driving test tracks. This effort, part of a broader Memorandum of Agreement, seeks to enhance driver assessment across the state.
The activation of these tracks in Tamil Nadu means all ten planned automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) are now operational. The tracks boast high-definition cameras, RFID sensors, and cutting-edge analytics to deliver transparent, impartial evaluations. 'These innovations ensure skilled drivers are rightfully licensed,' stated Maruti Suzuki Executive, Rahul Bharti.
Additionally, according to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, India recorded 1.77 lakh road accident deaths in 2024. Thus, automating assessments is critical for improving driving standards and overall road safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Success Sets New Standards for India
SIR in Tamil Nadu a model for country, great success: CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Chennai press conference.
Taking into account all factors, a decision will be taken on how many phases polls should be held in Tamil Nadu: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Single Phase Polls Suggested for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
At press conference, CEC Gyanesh Kumar assures all amenities will be provided in all 75,000 polling stations in Tamil Nadu.